3,401 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

