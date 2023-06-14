3,404 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

