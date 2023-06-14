34,315 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000. Apple makes up 4.0% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.36 and a 200-day moving average of $154.41. The company has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.