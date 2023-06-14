35,364 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by RF&L Wealth Management LLC

RF&L Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000. Apple comprises approximately 4.7% of RF&L Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,827 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,045,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,660,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $183.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.36 and its 200 day moving average is $154.41. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.