444,570 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Azora Capital LP

Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 444,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,015,000. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 5.6% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,974,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,356,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,868 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.04.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $233,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,982.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $883,760. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

