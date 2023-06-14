4,635 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 8,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 93,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,591 shares of company stock valued at $48,950,250. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $410.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 213.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $312.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $419.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

