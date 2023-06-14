4,643 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

Shares of META stock opened at $271.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $276.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $239.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,779.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

