47,711 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

