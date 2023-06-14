514 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 514 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $128.73 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

