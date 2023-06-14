5,199 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DLR opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.21. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.