525 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $105.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

