54,304 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Bought by Bardin Hill Management Partners LP

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $355.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

