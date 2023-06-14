5,542 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Bought by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

