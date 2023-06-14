575 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $315,930,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $271,175,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $625.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $644.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $550.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.85. The firm has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

