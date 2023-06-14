659,660 Shares in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 659,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.52% of Coliseum Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 4.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 422,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 200.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 187,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 125,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

MITA opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

Coliseum Acquisition Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

