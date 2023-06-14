72,926 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,926 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.10% of SouthState as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SouthState by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SouthState by 1,309.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in SouthState by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SouthState by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SouthState Stock Up 2.5 %

SouthState stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.05.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. UBS Group started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

