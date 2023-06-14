75,108 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

