75,360 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $196.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.01 and a twelve month high of $229.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares in the company, valued at $21,834,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at $75,770,976.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,700 and sold 98,343 shares valued at $21,267,844. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

