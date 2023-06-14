8,007 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

