8,437 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Bought by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,248,000 after acquiring an additional 236,401 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,774,000 after acquiring an additional 364,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.3 %

TTE stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $144.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.585 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.