89,702 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 89,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.05.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 5.84%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.