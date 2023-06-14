89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on 89bio from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on 89bio from $18.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Price Performance

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.56 and a current ratio of 20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $80,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,461,538 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,992.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,081,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,075,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $80,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,141.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,529,326 shares of company stock worth $41,016,456 and have sold 63,654 shares worth $1,110,666. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in 89bio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 89bio by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.