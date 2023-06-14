9,586 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Shares of C opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

