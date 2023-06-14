Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Abacus Property Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ABPPF opened at C$1.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.81. Abacus Property Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.80.

About Abacus Property Group

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

