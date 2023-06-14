Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.29

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.29 and traded as low as $15.92. Adecco Group shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 52,636 shares trading hands.

Adecco Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG operates as a talent advisory and solutions company. It provides human capital solutions including flexible placement, permanent placement, career transition, outsourcing, consulting, training, up-/re-skilling, and other services. It operates through the following geographical segments: France; Adecco Northern Europe; Adecco DACH; Adecco Southern Europe & EEMENA; Adecco Americas; Adecco APAC; LHH (Talent Solutions); and Modis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.