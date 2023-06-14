adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

adidas Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.05 and a beta of 1.04. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2439 per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in adidas by 356.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

