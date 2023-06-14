Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.27) to GBX 1,650 ($20.65) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.63) to GBX 2,543 ($31.82) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,265.20.

Admiral Group Stock Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Admiral Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6004 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.83%.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

