Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AMIGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,700 ($21.27) to GBX 1,650 ($20.65) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,688 ($33.63) to GBX 2,543 ($31.82) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,265.20.
Admiral Group Stock Down 4.4 %
OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92.
Admiral Group Cuts Dividend
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Admiral Group (AMIGY)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.