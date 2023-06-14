Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Adobe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $439.83.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $478.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $383.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $491.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.