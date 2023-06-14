Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $7,336,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.