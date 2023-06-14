Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.95. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $44.25.

Insider Activity

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $25,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,589.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $25,996.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,589.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,702 shares of company stock worth $2,943,633. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Aehr Test Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

