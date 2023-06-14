agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.17.

agilon health Trading Up 0.4 %

AGL stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $226,955.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,145.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,236,898 shares of company stock worth $1,960,468,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 236.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 93.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

