Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $284.81 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.96 and a 200-day moving average of $292.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

