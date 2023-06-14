Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Airbus Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Increases Dividend

About Airbus

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.3572 dividend. This is an increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is 32.46%.

(Get Rating)

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.