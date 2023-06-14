Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Airbus Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of EADSY stock opened at $35.10 on Tuesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Airbus Increases Dividend
About Airbus
Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircrafts, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and air components.
