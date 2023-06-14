Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.28. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 1,657,800 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $228.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 235.17% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $68,016.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 530,487 shares in the company, valued at $567,621.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 63,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $68,016.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 530,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,621.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michel Dahan sold 95,478 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $116,483.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 574,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,325.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,231 shares of company stock valued at $261,587 in the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,916.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

