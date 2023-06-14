Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in May

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 947.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADLRF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADLRF opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

