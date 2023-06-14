Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.74.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $228.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.05. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 22.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Albemarle by 177.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

