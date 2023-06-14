Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alcoa by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth $242,000.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $58.24.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

