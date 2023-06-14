Altria Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 362,709 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,605% compared to the typical volume of 21,273 call options.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

