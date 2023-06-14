Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Harris Associates L P’s 3rd Largest Position

Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,320,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794,500 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.3% of Harris Associates L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harris Associates L P owned 0.19% of Amazon.com worth $1,622,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average of $100.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

