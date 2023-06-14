Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Solel Partners LP

Solel Partners LP grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.3% of Solel Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Solel Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

