Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 348,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after acquiring an additional 247,170 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 16,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,200,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 389,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 710,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 301.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

