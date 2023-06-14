Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambrx Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of AMAM stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83. Ambrx Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ambrx Biopharma ( NYSE:AMAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambrx Biopharma will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambrx Biopharma news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,193,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $10,935,281.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,693,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,955,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,391,779 shares of company stock worth $23,522,840. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. The company's lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

