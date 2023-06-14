Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised shares of Ameren from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.49. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at $769,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

