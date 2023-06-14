American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,225 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.70. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

