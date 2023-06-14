American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

