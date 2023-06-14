Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.70

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.70 and traded as low as $18.67. Ames National shares last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 26,684 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ames National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ames National Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $169.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. Ames National’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ames National by 256.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 1,465.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ames National during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

See Also

