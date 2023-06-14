Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 74,579 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 437,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $703,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Amphenol stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.