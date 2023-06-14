Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE AMPE opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

