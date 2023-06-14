Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.79. The firm has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

