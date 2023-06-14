Analyzing Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (SUTNY) & Its Peers

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) is one of 128 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sumitomo Mitsui Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Trust N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Competitors 22.73% 10.09% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Competitors 805 2460 2475 25 2.30

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 24.43%. Given Sumitomo Mitsui Trust’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

0.3% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Trust N/A N/A 0.10 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Competitors $1.31 billion $325.35 million 530.73

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust pays an annual dividend of $9.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 275.5%. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 27.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust peers beat Sumitomo Mitsui Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services. The company also provides real estate brokerage, investment management, and investment advisory services for individual and corporate clients; high-level professional consulting services; loan guarantees and payment collection agency services; issuing credit cards; internet banking; securities administration and credit card services; and advanced financial instruments, such as leasing and credit services, and credit card financing services, as well as mortgage loans and managing private equity funds and related advisory services. In addition, it offers back-office services, such as business management and system administration for stock transfer agencies; clerical works, including managing shareholders registry and special accounts; custody and fund administration services; stock transfer agency services; asset management services; and retail total solution, marketing, and fiduciary services, as well as system development and maintenance. Further, the company provides facilities management, clerical work outsourcing, and leasing of buildings; consulting services related to digital transformation, data-analytics, and a range of research and studies; and evaluation of mutual funds, discretionary investment funds, and insurance products, as well as engages in trustee and temporary staffing businesses. The company was formerly known as Chuo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. in 2011. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

